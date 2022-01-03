The number of positive COVID cases in the English Premier League has decreased.

The number of positive COVID cases in the English Premier League is on the decline.

Between December and January, 14,250 coronavirus tests were administered to players and staff.

27 and 1st of January

According to the league, there are 94 people who have tested positive for drugs.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The English Premier League announced Monday that 94 people in the country’s top-flight football division tested positive for the coronavirus in the previous week, the first drop in two months.

“The League can today confirm that 14,250 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff between Monday, December 27, 2021, and Sunday, January 2, 2022.”

There were 94 new positive cases (0.65%) among these.

It said in a statement that “this is the first week-by-week decrease in positive results in eight weeks.”

According to the test results from the month of December,

The league previously confirmed that there were 103 positive cases during the 20-26 period, which was the highest number this season.

The Premier League has reverted to emergency measures, increasing player and club staff testing to daily.

Protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors and observing social distancing are also included in the measures.