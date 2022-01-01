The award of an OBE for Chelsea’s on-field success came as a “huge shock,” according to the club’s president.

After being awarded an OBE for her services to football, Emma Hayes described her time with Chelsea as an “unbelievable ride.”

In the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list, the Kingsmeadow boss was among a number of sports figures.

The award comes five years after she was made an MBE for her work with the Blues.

It also brings to a close a trophy-laden year for Hayes, whose team completed a domestic treble in December with a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the postponed Women’s FA Cup final.

“It was a huge shock to hear I had been awarded an OBE,” the Chelsea manager, 44, said.

“It’s been an incredible journey from an amateur club to one of Europe’s top five clubs, and I hope we’ve paved the way for future generations.”

“I couldn’t have done it without their help, and I’ll be eternally grateful to them all.”

“It’s an incredible honor for me and my family, and it’s a privilege I value greatly.”

“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has assisted me throughout my career.

“Over the last ten years, I have been fortunate and extremely fortunate to have represented a fantastic football club and an amazing group of people.”

Chelsea won their fourth WSL title, a second Conti Cup, and their third FA Cup in the year Hayes received his OBE.

The club also made it to their first-ever Champions League final, but were defeated 4-0 by Catalan giants Barcelona.

The Blues also went 33 games without losing in the WSL, breaking Manchester City’s previous record of 32 games without a loss set in 2017.

Hayes was named Barclays WSL Manager of the Season in May after their run was ended by a home loss to Brighton.

And it happened just two months before the Chelsea manager, who was born in Camden and took over the club in 2012, signed a new contract to extend her reign.

Sheila Parker, who captained the England Women’s team in an official match in 1972, is among the other football figures honored.

The 74-year-old former Preston centre-back has been awarded an MBE for her services to football and charities. She captained the team to a 3-2 win over Scotland that year.

