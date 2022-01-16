The odds, predictions, and favorites for the men’s and women’s tournaments at the 2022 Australian Open.

Odds, predictions, and favorites for the men’s and women’s tournaments at the 2022 Australian Open

Due to Novak Djokovic’s visa decision, the men’s draw in Melbourne has opened up, potentially allowing a first-time winner of the Australian Open.

The Australian Open is unlikely to be won by Novak Djokovic.

That’s pretty much all we know for sure.

What happens after that is anyone’s guess.

However, this does not prevent us from attempting.

I can’t look past Daniil Medvedev now that Djokovic has been ruled out, says James Gray, a senior sports journalist.

Even if Djokovic had been available, I would have chosen the Russian due to his one-sided victory at the US Open.

Yes, there were extenuating circumstances and a great deal of pressure to win the Grand Slam, but Djokovic isn’t a person who is easily influenced.

Instead, I believe Medvedev simply outplayed him, and while he hasn’t had the best start to the year – he lost to Ugo Humbert in the ATP Cup – he is a hard-court monster who is quickly developing into a grand slam monster.

No one seems to be able to beat him.

Mats Wilander, three-time Australian Open champion: I believe someone like Alexander Zverev is just as dangerous.

Against Djokovic, I believe Sasha Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, and even Felix Auger Aliassime can hang with him from the baseline.

Novak does not intimidate them physically.

From the baseline, they can keep up with him if they play well.

As a result, I believe Novak is facing a number of very dangerous opponents these days.

MW: I believe a lot has changed in the last 12 months.

The fact that he won three majors and had a chance to win all four: I believe the locker room is now looking beyond that.

He easily lost to Medvedev.

He should have lost to [French Open finalist Stefanos] Tsitsipas, but I believe a lot of those questions give players confidence.

They’re bigger, stronger, and hit the ball further.

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev wag their tails, says Michael Hincks, a sports journalist.

Zverev won in straight sets in the ATP World Tour Finals final in November, and has since won two of his three matches.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Who will win the 2022 Australian Open? Odds, predictions and favourites for men’s and women’s tournaments

Odds Courtesy of Betfair, correct as of 16 January Daniil Medvedev: 7-5

Alexander Zverev: 11-4

Rafael Nadal: 13-2

Stefanos Tsitsipas: 14-1

Jannik Sinner: 16-1

Matteo Berrettini: 18-1

Andrey Rublev: 33-1

Carlos Alcaraz: 40-1

Felix Auger Aliassime, Aslan Karatsev, Sebastian Korda: 50-1

Nick Kyrgios, Cameron Norrie, Hubert Hurkacz: 66-1