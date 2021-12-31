The Offensive Coordinator at Ohio State Reacts to Job Rumors

The Offensive Coordinator at Ohio State Responds to Job Rumors

Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Addresses Job Speculation

Kevin Wilson, Ohio State’s offensive coordinator, is well aware that he could be promoted to head coach soon.

With an average of 551.4 yards per game, Wilson led Ohio State to the best total offense in the country.

Their passing offense ranked fourth in the country with 364.9 yards per game.

Before Joe Moorhead was hired, he reportedly drew interest during Akron’s head coaching search, but when questioned by the media, he denied it.

He also stated that his current situation in Columbus is satisfactory.

“I appreciate the Akron deal with lifelong teammates and friends,” Wilson told the press.

“I never spoke to a single one of them,” says the narrator.

They have my admiration.

That person deserves credit for putting it out there.

At the very least, several former teammates and coworkers contacted me.

One of you texted me that day wishing me luck in Akron.

After 30 minutes, I received a call from one of my old coaches.

I’m getting to the age where I’m not sure what’s going on in Akron.”

“I’d love to have that opportunity, but I enjoy working with Ryan, doing what we do, and taking advantage of the opportunities every day at Ohio State.”

I’m not in a rush to begin.

I believe it will happen if it’s meant to be.”

On January 1, the Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl.

1 a.m., 1 a.m., 1 a.m., 1 a.m., 1 a.m., 1 a.m., 1 a.m., 1 a.

Electronic is abbreviated as ET.

Job Speculation Is Addressed by Ohio State Offensive Coordinator

THE OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR FOR THE STATE OF OHIO RESPONDS TO JOB SPECULATION

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy