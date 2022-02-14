The Official Length Of The Super Bowl 56 National Anthem Is As Follows:

The Official Length Of The National Anthem For Super Bowl 56

Mickey Guyton, a country music star, sang the national anthem before Super Bowl 56.

People all over the world were curious how long her performance would last, as you might expect.

Sports fans wager on the national anthem every year.

Guyton’s performance lasted 1 minute and 51 seconds, according to the timer.

The national anthem was scheduled to play for 1 minute and 35 seconds in some sportsbooks.

Those who chose to bet on the over must be ecstatic right now.

