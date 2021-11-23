The official Monday injury report for the Dallas Cowboys has been released.

The Dallas Cowboys have released their official injury report for Monday.

Despite the fact that the Dallas Cowboys did not practice on Monday, they still released an injury report that detailed the practice availability if one were held.

With receiver CeeDee Lamb out with a concussion in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, Dallas got even more banged up.

He didn’t return to the game and was given the designation of “DNP” (did not practice) for Monday.

With a chestshoulder injury, safety Donovan Wilson is also in that category.

Tyron Smith at tackle and Ezekiel Elliott at running back are listed as “limited,” while Trysten Hill, Cedrick Wilson, and Nahshon Wright are listed as “full-go.”

The Cowboys would be without their top two wide receivers if Lamb is unable to play against the Raiders on Thursday.

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Amari Cooper will also miss the game.

That means Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson will be performing.

Cowboy fans are unlikely to want to see that, given how it went against the Chiefs.

Wilson had 36 yards on four receptions, while Gallup finished with 44 yards on five receptions.

The return of tackle Tyron Smith, who is expected to return on Thursday, could help the run game.

He’s been out for a few weeks due to an ankle injury, but he’s one of the best run blockers in the league.

If he can get to full strength by Wednesday, his chances of playing will improve dramatically.

The game begins at 4:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

