The official TV ratings for Michigan vs. Ohio State are now available.

The game between Ohio State and Michigan was always going to be a hotly contested matchup.

The ratings, on the other hand, reveal how eager fans were to see a competitive game for a change.

The Ohio State-Michigan game had the most viewers ever for a FOX college football game, according to FOX Sports PR.

The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes 42-27 in front of 15,893,000 viewers.

This past weekend, The Game wasn’t the only FOX show that dominated the ratings.

With 3,392,000 viewers tuning in for the pregame coverage, Big Noon Kickoff had its best ratings ever.

According to FOX Sports PR, The Game was the most watched college football game since LSU-Alabama in 2019.

It also outperformed the previous Michigan-Ohio State meeting in the same year by more than 25%.

