The Ohio State game scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will have a bye this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State basketball team was set to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

A change of plans has occurred.

Nebraska will have to reschedule due to COVID-19 issues.

“The men’s basketball game between Nebraska and Ohio State is scheduled for Saturday, Jan.

“Due to health and safety protocols within the Husker program, the game scheduled for February 22 in Columbus, Ohio, has been postponed,” according to a statement from the University of Nebraska.

“With players currently in health and safety protocol, Nebraska has fewer than seven scholarship players available, falling below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum.”

“To reschedule the game, the programs will work with the Big Ten Conference office.”

