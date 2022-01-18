The Ohio State kicker is said to be deciding on his next season.

The Ohio State kicker is expected to make a decision about his future season.

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles had a fantastic season in 2021, and it appears that he’ll be back in 2022.

Ruggles is expected to return to school next season, according to Bucknuts’ Dave Biddle, which would be significant news for the Buckeyes’ offense.

“He [Ruggles] is coming back,” an OSU spokesperson reportedly told Bucknuts.

