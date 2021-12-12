The Omicron variant has been found in 13 members of the Lisbon football team.

A SAD player from Belenenses recently visited South Africa.

On Monday, Portuguese health officials announced that thirteen players and staff members of a Lisbon premier league football team had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

After testing positive for the virus last week, the Belenenses SAD team members had already been confined for days.

The team’s defender, Thibang ‘Cafu’ Phete, had just returned from a trip to South Africa.

Graca Freitas, the head of Portugal’s health services, said the cases were “evolving favorably” and that the majority, if not all, of those infected had been vaccinated.

Because it is a new variant, she told local radio station TSF, authorities will focus on aggressive contact tracing, isolation, and testing.

Freitas stated that members of the Benfica football team, who played an undermanned Belenenses SAD on Saturday, would be put to the test.

Many people were upset that Benfica’s match against the coronavirus-affected Belenenses SAD was not canceled.

There were nine players on the team and no substitutes.

After three Belenenses players were injured, the game was called off just after halftime with a score of 7-0.

Meanwhile, two passengers who tested positive for coronavirus after flying in from Maputo, Mozambique, are being sequenced by Portugal’s health authorities.

“There is still no scientific data to support [the Omicron variant’s]greater transmissibility or its ability to reduce the effectiveness of current vaccines,” Portugal’s health institute INSA, which is closely monitoring the virus, said in a statement.

The World Health Organization, which has designated the new strain as a variant of concern, is working with researchers all over the world to better understand Omicron, including assessments of transmissibility, infection severity (including symptoms), vaccine and diagnostic test performance, and treatment effectiveness.