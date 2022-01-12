The One and Only “North Star” in College Sports is named by Paul Finebaum.

Now that the 2021 college football season is over, it’s time to take a step back and assess the sport’s overall landscape.

On Wednesday, Paul Finebaum did just that, referring to one key figure as the “North Star” of college athletics.

On the most recent episode of Outside the Lines, the ESPN host lavished praise on Greg Sankey.

He praised the SEC commissioner for his ability to serve in multiple roles at the NCAA while still looking out for the league’s best interests.

Sankey has “become the North Star of college athletics,” according to Finebaum.

“Why? Because, as you heard in Ryan’s piece, he is collaborative, congenial, and tries to be something that many commissioners aren’t.

Their job is to represent their league, but Greg Sankey is a member of a number of committees.

He has chaired the NCAA’s infractions committee.

So he is aware of the NCAA’s workings, but he is also aware of the SEC’s role.

“It’s easy to beat your chest and scream S-E-C, S-E-C and not give a damn about anyone else when you’re the SEC commissioner, but that’s not who he is, and I believe that’s why he’s so respected.”

I believe it’s also why he’s so envious, particularly after Oklahoma and Texas contacted him last summer to inquire about joining the SEC. Many chastised him, as if they wouldn’t have taken those two blue-blood programs into their own league.”

