The One Thing The Buccaneers Must Improve, According to ESPN Analyst

The One Thing The Buccaneers Need To Improve, According to ESPN Analyst

In their 9-0 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received a major wake-up call.

Clearly, the group needs to do some soul-searching.

However, one analyst believes he has figured out how to make the Bucs whole again.

ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears said on Wednesday’s NFL Live that the Buccaneers’ defense needs to take the lead once more.

He believes they will have to play with the same dominance as they did last season down the stretch.

“Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ front seven led the team to a championship,” Spears said.

“They’ll have to reassert themselves in the same way this year to get it done.”

Despite not scoring, the Buccaneers defense held their own, allowing the Saints only nine points.

However, this has not been the case throughout the season.

ESPN Analyst Names The 1 Thing Buccaneers Need To Improve

ESPN Analyst Names The 1 Thing Buccaneers Need To Improve