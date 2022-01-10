The Owner of the Chicago Bears has angered a Chicago Bears legend.

A Legendary Chicago Bears Player Is Enraged With The Team’s Owner
Olin Kreutz, a former All-Decade center for the Chicago Bears, has a beef with the team’s ownership.
In 2018, Chicago reportedly offered Kreutz (dollar)15 an hour as an assistant offensive line coach.
“They offered me (dollar)15 an hour the last time they offered me a job,” Kreutz said of the Bears on 670 The Score Friday.
“That’s how they run their business.”
That’s what needs to change.”
