The owner of the San Francisco Giants, John Mara, has made an unflinching assessment of his organization.

The owner of the San Francisco Giants, John Mara, has made a blunt assessment of his organization.

John Mara and the New York Giants have only made one playoff appearance and have a 61-100 record since their Super Bowl victory in 2012.

Given his team’s recent struggles, Mara acknowledged on Wednesday that he needs to work hard to regain Giants Nation’s trust.

“I haven’t given the Giants any reason to believe I’ll get it right.”

It will take some time.

“We’ll have to earn their trust all over again,” he said, according to New York insider Ryan Dunleavy.