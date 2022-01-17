The owners of Newcastle United are making exciting plans for the future, but the present is a major concern.

Newcastle can’t afford to make any more errors in January after squandering yet another big chance to advance against Watford.

When the black and white narrative around Newcastle United begins to coalesce around the football, the ownership group will know they have made progress.

Every day of their first 100 days in charge of the club, the agenda on Tyneside has shifted from recruitment to restructures, deftly avoiding the reality of a team on the verge of dropping out of the Premier League.

Last week was no exception.

Sven Botman of Lille, one of Europe’s most promising young defenders, was tracked down for seven days but came up empty.

Then, at a sold-out St James’ Park on Saturday, a defensive blunder proved costly.

Newcastle’s owners aren’t to blame for the mess, but with the stakes so high, they can’t afford a single blunder.

Saturday’s 90-minute return to reality – a tense 0-0 draw with a Watford side that should have won – was arguably the most damaging of the bunch.

Another big opportunity for Newcastle went begging, and with Leeds United’s surprise win at West Ham, a bad week was made worse by others gaining momentum.

Teams like Newcastle, which have already played five of the bottom six at home this season and have only one win, have every reason to be concerned about their prospects.

Newcastle had no reason to be as clumsy as they were on Saturday, buoyed by the signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, the ultimate in pragmatic purchases.

However, the familiar issues of defensive hesitancy and a lack of control in midfield exposed the flaws of a team that could be in 20th place by the time they play at Elland Road next week.

More signings are expected – a centre-back deal is almost certain for the trip to West Yorkshire – but the question is whether they will be sufficient.

This week is a crucial time for Newcastle’s ownership group, which is led by Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, a husband and wife duo who account for 10% of the consortium.

They’re juggling two priorities: negotiating good deals and not doing so.

