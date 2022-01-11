The Pacers are rumored to have made a decision on Lance Stephenson.

Lance Stephenson’s Decision Is Supposedly Made By The Pacers

The renaissance of Born Ready is still going strong.

Lance Stephenson will stay with the Pacers for at least another ten days, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Lance Stephenson has signed a second 10-day hardship contract with the Indiana Pacers, according to Haynes.

