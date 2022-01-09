The Pacers are rumored to have made a decision on Lance Stephenson.

Lance Stephenson has earned some staying power in Indiana after his historic first-quarter performance this week.

The Indiana Pacers are expected to keep Stephenson for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The veteran winger’s initial hardship deal with the team has only one day left.

Stephenson, who joined the team in January, is one of the team’s most experienced players.

Over the last week, he has appeared in four games for the Pacers.

In 22.8 minutes per game, he has averaged 14.3 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

He’s also been fairly efficient, shooting 55.8% from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point range.

