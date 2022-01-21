The Packers activated two key players prior to their game against the Bears.

The Packers activate two key players ahead of their game against the Bears.

All that stands between the Green Bay Packers and a third consecutive trip to the NFC Championship Game is the San Francisco 49ers.

However, for tomorrow’s crucial game, the Packers are bringing in some extra players.

Linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus have been activated from injured reserve, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Mercilus hasn’t played since mid-November, while Smith hasn’t played since Week 1 of the season.

Smith is a two-time Pro Bowl selection who has been the Packers’ best pass rusher for the past two seasons.

He had 26.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, 60 QB hits, 29 tackles for loss, and over 100 tackles between 2019 and 2020.

Mercilus was released by the Houston Texans earlier that month and signed with the Packers in October.

He only played four games for them before going down with an injury, but he has four sacks this season.