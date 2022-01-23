The Packers are currently being criticized by everyone.

Right now, everyone is saying the same thing about the Packers.

In the divisional round matchup against the 49ers on Saturday night, the Packers got off to a fast start.

Aaron Rodgers’ team, however, has struggled to move the ball consistently since their initial success.

In the second half, FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd said as much.

He tweeted, “Packers offense was so slick in first quarter.”

“Feels a little lost now,” she adds.

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About The Packers Right Now

Packers offense was so slick in first quarter — feels a little lost now. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 23, 2022

Packers could be up 20+ but our offense apparently doesn’t want to win. — ᵉᵐⁱˡʸ☻ (@Taebucks34) January 23, 2022