The Packers have parted ways with one of their assistant coaches.

Maurice Drayton will not be returning to the team, according to head coach Matt LaFleur, who made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

Drayton has six years of NFL experience, four of which he spent with the Packers.

Drayton’s contributions to the special teams unit were thanked by LaFleur in a statement on the team’s official website.

The Packers’ press release didn’t stop there.

In his second season with the team, John Dunn was promoted to tight ends coach.

Dunn was a senior analyst for the team during the 2021 season.

Prior to that, he spent two years (2019-20) as the tight ends coach for the New York Jets.

