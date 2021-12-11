The Packers make a decision on Randall Cobb, a wide receiver.

Randall Cobb, the Packers’ wide receiver, has made his decision.
During the Packers’ Week 13 win over the Los Angeles Rams, veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb sustained a core muscle injury.
He also had surgery to address the problem during the team’s bye week this week.
Cobb has been out for a while, according to Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur, who said on Thursday that he would be “out for a while.”
Cobb has been put on injured reserve by the Packers.
Packers Make Decison On WR Randall Cobb
The Packers have placed WR Randall Cobb on injured reserve.
