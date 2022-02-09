The Panthers have hired a new assistant coach.

New Assistant Coach Hired by the Carolina Panthers

Paul Pasqualoni, a veteran coach, joined the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff on Tuesday.

For the 2022 season, Pasqualoni, 72, will coach the Panthers’ defensive line.

He’ll take over for Frank Okam, who was fired from the position in January.

Pasqualoni is unsurpassed in terms of experience.

He’s worked as a tight ends coach for the Dallas Cowboys, a defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, and a defensive line coach for the Chicago Bears, among other teams.

Pasqualoni was hired by the Florida Gators as a special assistant to Dan Mullen after two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

Pasqualoni now has another opportunity to show off his pro skills.

