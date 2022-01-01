The Panthers receive a significant defensive boost before their game against the Jaguars.

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Carolina Panthers will be without a number of players against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Two of their most important defensive players, however, will be available to play.

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns and weak-side linebacker Shaq Thompson have cleared COVID-19 protocols and are expected to travel to New Orleans, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Burns has 48 total tackles, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles in his second season.

Thompson, on the other hand, has 91 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions on the season.