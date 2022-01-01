The Patriots are said to have reached an important contract extension with a key player.

According to reports, the Patriots and a key player have agreed to a significant contract extension.

The New England Patriots have signed one of their veteran defensive backs to a long-term contract extension as Week 17 approaches.

The Patriots have agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Adrian Phillips, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The transaction could be worth up to (dollar)14.25 million.

“Per source, as Adam Caplan also reported, the Patriots and safety Adrian Phillips have agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth (dollar)12.75 million with a maximum value of (dollar)14.25 million, including (dollar)7.25 million guaranteed,” Schefter said.

Before the 2020 season, the Patriots signed Phillips to a two-year, (dollar)6 million contract.

It’s safe to say that the Patriots got a good deal on that.

Phillips has 185 tackles, 10 sacks, and six interceptions since joining the Patriots in 2020.

Phillips has had a breakout season, recording 76 total tackles, eight pass defenses, four interceptions, and a forced fumble.

