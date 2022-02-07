The Patriots have signed a futures contract with a defensive lineman.

Defensive lineman signs a futures contract with the Patriots
Bill Murray, a defensive tackle for the New England Patriots, has spent the last two seasons on the team’s practice squad.
Murray has yet to play for the Patriots, but the team clearly sees him as a valuable asset.
On Monday, the 24-year-old was signed to a reservefutures contract.
Murray, a New Jersey native, was a FCS All-American and second-team All-CAA performer at William and Mary in 2019.
As an undrafted free agent in 2020, he signed with the Patriots.
The Patriots have signed DT Bill Murray to a reserve/future deal.
Another year for Murray in their system, so he’s got that going for him, which is nice.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 7, 2022