The PDC Darts Final has forced Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United vs Wolves match to be moved out of prime time television.

Manchester United will play Wolves at 5.30 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. to avoid clashing with the PDC final tonight.

Later on, Michael Smith will compete against Peter Wright in the Ally Pally showcase.

Bully Boy Smith defeated James Wade 6-3 to reach his second world darts final.

Meanwhile, Snakebite Wright defeated Gary Anderson 6-4 to keep his two-time title hopes alive.

Smith made it to the final in 2019, but lost to Michael van Gerwen.

Wright, on the other hand, went on to win the big one a year later, in 2020.

The darts final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, forcing them to switch to football.

United will host Wolves at Old Trafford after they chose the Premier League fixture.

The match was moved to a 5.30pm start time instead of going head-to-head with the darts on the other channel.

United is attempting to make it two Premier League victories in a row.

Ralf Rangnick’s side will be looking to build on their comfortable 3-1 win over Burnley last time out in their first game of 2022.

Wolves, meanwhile, make their first appearance since a 0-0 draw with Chelsea on December 19, following a Covid-affected absence.

