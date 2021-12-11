The Pelicans’ coach has some troubling news about Zion Williamson.

Zion Williamson, the Pelicans’ star guard, suffered a setback in his recovery about a week ago.

Williamson suffered a right foot fracture during the summer and has yet to play this season.

In late November, he was cleared to participate in contact drills, but after increasing his work schedule, he complained of foot pain.

Willie Green, the Pelicans’ head coach, spoke about Williamson’s situation on Saturday afternoon.

Regrettably, it does not appear that the former No.

One of the top picks in the draft will be ready to play in the near future.

When asked if he has any information on Williamson’s status, Green replied, “Not at the moment.”

“The only change is that it’s the same as it’s always been.

All we have to do now is unload his foot and allow him to rest and heal.

As we progress through that situation, we will provide more updates.”

I asked Pelicans head coach Willie Green for an update on Zion Williamson, here’s his answer. NBA source tells me an official update on Zion may be coming later on Saturday (possibly Sunday) and it’s “not good.” Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/3oSTvrt6DQ — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) December 11, 2021