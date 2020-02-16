The People’s Champion: Thousands of readers join Sportsmail’s campaign to give Jimmy Greaves a gong

Players and politicians have had their say on the brilliance of Jimmy Greaves.

Now thousands of our readers have joined the campaign to ‘give him a gong’.

Here’s a selection of the letters and emails hailing him as the the people’s champion…

I was working for British Airways supervising a flight to Cape Town when I noticed Jimmy and his wife Irene standing in the queue for economy.

I upgraded him to business class check-in, but when I went to the departure gate he was standing in the economy queue! I escorted him to the aircraft where the cabin crew promptly upgraded him to first class.

Some months later he wrote to BA thanking me and the crew. He never forgot his roots. Humble then and still the same.

Arise Sir Jim.

I remember waiting outside the Bell pub for the Tottenham players to come out after a post-match pint, and Jimmy being surrounded by dozens of young lads, including my brother and me, clamouring for his autograph.

His poor wife stood there for ages while he chatted, and eventually said something along the lines of, ‘Come on Jimmy, we need to get home!’ He said he’d be with her as soon as he had finished signing!

Jimmy was a gentleman, always ready with a smile and a joke, and someone who brought happiness into other people’s lives. If he doesn’t apparently merit an honour for his football career, he should certainly do so for the example of his post-football life.

In the early 1960s I went to Ninian Park as a young lad to watch the great Double-winning Spurs side play Cardiff City. In those days the away side would catch a coach to the station after the game, then a train home.

I ran from Ninian Park to the station hoping to get Jimmy Greaves to sign my book. After running the two miles and out of breath, I spotted Jimmy. But before I could ask him to sign his autograph, he put an old 10-shilling note in my hand and asked me to run back downstairs and get him the Pink Football Echo.

I shot off and returned minutes later, just before the train pulled out. I handed him the Echo and his change. He signed my book and told me to keep the change as he had a £5 wager with Bobby Smith that it would be the last time he would see me, the 10-bob note or the Football Echo.

I had the pleasure of spending a couple of days transporting Jimmy around the Midlands doing a publicity tour when I worked for (publishers) Hodder and Stoughton some 40 years ago.

We had to enter one store in Nottingham via the rear entrance and when Jimmy walked in everyone applauded him — and that continued the whole time he was walking through the store to where he was to sign his books and then for a good long while after he reached the desk.

I had the good fortune to accompany a few famous people on such occasions, including Joan Collins, Lord Archer and more — but no one received anything like the reception Jimmy received that day. He was a hero to everyone and such a nice, funny, gentle man. I treasure those two days. It was an honour to be in his company.

In the 1970s I played football for Spurs Ladies and on one occasion we were to play a game against West Ham Ladies in a fundraiser. The best thing about this game was it would be at a nice ground with a guest star referee.

Would you believe it, Jimmy Greaves gave up his Sunday afternoon to referee for us.

We were really excited. However, I must say he was a much better player than a referee — he was too much of a gentleman, he kept giving free kicks for our tackling.

It’s one of my favourite memories from playing in the 1970s and I tell people about it even today. The way he gave up his time to help a charity and make 22 girls have a day to remember… and the fact he liked to blow the whistle.

My favourite moment to sum up Jimmy Greaves came in the late 1960s when our fierce rivals West Ham came to the Lane with the great Bobby Moore trying to keep Jimmy out of the game.

In a tense match, while waiting for Pat Jennings to hoist a long kick upfield, Bobby stood in his familiar pose — leaning forward, hands on hips — when Jimmy trotted towards him, linked arms and swung Bobby around in a jig. The whole stadium erupted in laughter and the tension went out of the ground.

As a 17-year-old Tottenham born and bred boy I went on holiday to Minehead Butlin’s in 1962 and was gobsmacked to find Jimmy staying in a basic chalet near us with his family. He was very down-to-earth, friendly and approachable. As he strolled around with a toddler in a pushchair, he could have been any other dad and happily stopped for a photo.

Dave Emerick, who was manager of Brentwood Athletic FC and a lifelong pal of Jimmy, persuaded him to join the club at the end of his career.

We were all amazed when he turned up ready to play. We were all in awe of him. He was so friendly towards everybody and so easy to speak to.

At one particular training session after a defeat at the weekend, we sat in the dressing room and word filtered through that the forwards had been kept out for ‘shooting practice’. Would you believe it, Jimmy was included! We were lost for words.

Back in 1986, I was commercial manager of Bristol Rovers and one of our sponsors was a Spurs fan. He asked me if there was any chance I could get a Tottenham legend to do the honours at an opening launch. I went for the No 1 man, Jimmy Greaves. He immediately agreed to come to Bristol. On the day, Jimmy was lovely and did a fantastic job as an ambassador for football.

Keeping clear of the huge array of alcohol available, he kept his lively, funny and amiable personality going with black coffee as he chatted to a constant stream of admirers. Top man. Top footballer.

He was the greatest goalscorer we have ever had and his life after football was an example to anyone who has suffered with depression and alcoholism that you can turn your life around. He would have been in the team for the World Cup final but for injury. It could have destroyed him, but in the end he did not let it.

I am an Arsenal supporter of 55 years but Jimmy Greaves is one of my all-time favourite footballers. He was just magic. Watching Jimmy play was like watching a miracle come alive. I want to thank him for his love of the game and for giving me hours of beautiful football. Give Jimmy that gong.

I’ve been a Manchester United fan all my life, but I loved Jimmy Greaves for his style. He was an artist when it came to scoring goals. His control on muddy pitches with a wet leather ball was incredible.

So unlucky not to play in World Cup final. And then to beat alcoholism and be an inspiration to others battling that disease.

There will never be another Jimmy Greaves.

I fully support your campaign for a gong for Jimmy. As a young teenager in the early 1960s and a long-standing Chelsea supporter, Jimmy was my first football hero. I distinctly remember his last game for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge — four superb goals.

I saw Jimmy play my team Preston North End in the late 1950s at Deepdale. Chelsea won 5-4, Jimmy scored all five — and it was wonderful to see. The greatest goalscorer ever.

I was a keen follower of Jimmy Greaves from the time he came to Chelsea. An uncle of mine, who knew his father when they worked on the London Underground, was able to get me a signed photo and, subsequently in September 1957, I received a handwritten letter from Jimmy. I was over the moon and have kept it safe all these years!

I was heartbroken when he went to Italy. I even circled Milan in my school atlas!

He has so much to be admired for, too. For the way he faced his demons and helped others in a similar predicament. He’s been overlooked for much too long.

I’ve been a Nottingham Forest supporter since the late 1950s and used to dread Spurs coming to the City Ground if Jimmy Greaves was playing as he would inevitably score. On one occasion he banged in four when we were hammered 9-2.

What a fantastic player Jimmy was, and what a lovely man, too. Give him the gong he justly deserves. We will never see his like again.

He is absolutely the greatest goalscorer of all time, bar NONE.

Heaven knows what he would be worth today. I remember going to see Arsenal vs Spurs one night in the early 1960s. So many were in the ground that we kids were passed over shoulders until we were on the grass behind the goal.

My mates were all Arsenal supporters but they had eyes on only one player — Jimmy Greaves. A true superstar before the word was even invented.

One of my fondest memories of his genius happened at White Hart Lane on Saturday, October 16, 1965 when, in my opinion, he scored his greatest goal against the mighty Manchester United and we beat them 5-1.

He danced through the United defence, leaving Bill Foulkes, Pat Crerand, John Fitzpatrick and goalkeeper Pat Dunne all on their backsides — what a goal.

As a lifelong Arsenal supporter, Jimmy Greaves has always been one of my favourites. Whether scoring against us, watching him play for England or watching him on the brilliant Saint and Greavsie, you would always be entertained by him.

If ever a man born into a working-class family deserved to be honoured by the Queen, that man is Jimmy Greaves. Please make it happen.

I am an 82-year-old Spurs fanatic who spent 40 years on the terraces until my husband died.

My memories of watching Jimmy play are as clear to me now as they were then, controlling the ball on muddy pitches — not like the carpets of today.

What a wonderful player and a genius who well deserves being honoured. There will never be anyone to match our Jimmy on the pitch.

(no relation)

I have a simple, happy memory of Jimmy Greaves. November 1966, Sheffield Wednesday v Tottenham.

Standing as a little lad with Wednesday supporters on the huge open Kop, Greaves was put through and everyone was waiting for the net to bulge.

Greaves lifted it over Ron Springett… and the crossbar!

Relief and disbelief on the Kop. Springett and Greaves embraced and exchanged words, both laughing and smiling. It wouldn’t happen today!

I grew up in South Wales in the 1960s and rugby was by far the No 1 sport — football a distant second. Watching Jimmy Greaves on TV first sparked my interest in football and also started my 50-year-plus love affair with Tottenham Hotspur.

Recognition for this terrific footballer and superlative goal-scorer is long overdue. What would a goalscoring talent like Greavsie be worth in today’s grotesquely over-inflated football market? The answer — priceless.

I am a 59-year-old Coventry City fan and I would expect to see support from any football fan in the land. Jimmy was a goalscorer supreme. What would he be worth today? Let’s hope he gets it and we get to see endless re-runs of a genuinely world-class footballer and TV legend.

I was fortunate enough to see England win the World Cup at Wembley in 1966, but the lasting memory of that day was the dignity shown by Jimmy at the final whistle.

What must he have been thinking? England’s finest goalscorer alone with his thoughts while his team-mates celebrated victory.

Whatever followed in his life, the scar of that time, never diminished, but Jimmy carried it like a true gentleman.

What a wonderful player Jimmy Greaves was. As an Arsenal supporter for 71 years, the biggest compliment I can give Jimmy is that my greatest football regret is that he never played for Arsenal. Good luck, Sir Jimmy.

Jimmy Greaves deserves a gong for being the most underrated goalscorer of all time.

My particular favourite was the 1987 season when he continually said on Saint and Greavsie that Coventry would be knocked out in the next round of the FA Cup.

City went all the way to win it and Greavsie wore a Coventry hat in the studio on the day. Thanks for the goals, Jimmy.

If you would like to support Sportsmail’s campaign to ‘get Jimmy Greaves a gong’, please click here.