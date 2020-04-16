The PGA will hold golf tournaments without an audience as early as June

The ‘PGA Tour’ announced this Thursday through a statement its intention to resume the competition with the first four tournaments next June, although behind closed doors.

The circuit was suspended on March 12 due to the global coronavirus pandemic that halted all golf activity after the first day of the ‘Players Championship’ tournament in Florida.

The ‘Charles Schwab Challenge’, in Fort Worth, Texas, is scheduled to be the first PGA tournament to be played after the resumption of golf activity from June 11-14.

“Our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in the return of the world to enjoying the things we love,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in the statement.

The golf calendar has been interrupted due to COVID-19, with the cancellation of the British Open and the rescheduling of three other men’s tournaments.

The ‘RBC Heritage’ will be the second tournament to be held, from June 18 to 21, on the original dates of the United States Open, which moved to September.

The ‘Travelers Championship’ at River Highlands would be next, from June 25 to 28, followed by the ‘Rocket Mortgage Classic’ in Detroit from July 2 to 5.

The Memorial Tournament, originally scheduled for June 4-7, will be played July 16-19.

“At this time, the ‘Tour’ plans to resume play with the first four events closed to the general public, but will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities to determine the most appropriate access to headquarters in each market, “said the PGA.

“The ‘Tour’ will continually review the available protocols related to COVID-19 that could be implemented at PGA Tour events to ensure the health and well-being of all involved,” he added.

In what could be a confusing summer and fall, the PGA Tour will end its 2019-20 season and begin the next, with two of this year’s men’s tournaments still to play.

The reorganized schedule includes the ‘WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational’ in late July, one week before the first men’s championship of the year, the PGA Championship (August 6-9). .