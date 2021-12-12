The Phoenix Suns are on a roll, but how far can they go?

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-96 to extend their winning streak to 17 games.

The Phoenix Suns are having a strong season in the NBA in 2021-22, having recently won their 17th consecutive game, tying a franchise record set in the mid-2000s.

The Suns’ previous best winning streak was in the 2006-07 NBA season.

Their winning streak began in December of last year.

Phoenix defeated the New York Knicks 108-86 at home on December 29, 2006.

The Western Conference team’s unbeaten streak lasted until January.

The Suns were defeated 121-112 by the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were led by Kevin Garnett.

At the Footprint Center, Phoenix was defeated by the Denver Nuggets 110-98 to begin the season.

Then they went to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where they defeated the 2020 champions 115-105.

The Suns lost their next two games, 134-105 to the Portland Trail Blazers and 110-107 to the Sacramento Kings, following their victory over the Lakers.

On Oct. 1, Phoenix began its perfect season.

On December 30, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-92 at home.

The Suns started 1-3, which was a poor showing, but went on to win the Western Conference with a record of 18-3.

In the West, Phoenix is battling former champions the Warriors, who are currently in second place.

Golden State has an 18-3 win-loss record, identical to the Suns.

The Suns will host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday for a chance to go 18-0, and then travel to San Francisco to face the Warriors on Friday, one of their toughest opponents.

Who will stop Phoenix this season is unknown, but they are ecstatic with their performance.

Booker, Paul, and Ayton combine forces to carry the Suns.

Suns guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul, as well as center Deandre Ayton, are the team’s main pillars this season.

Suns star Booker, 25, averaged 23.2 points per game in 21 games, which was a new high for his team.

