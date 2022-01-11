The Pistons defeat the Jazz thanks to Cade Cunningham’s career-high 29 points.

Cade Cunningham’s 29th point of the season propels the Pistons past the Jazz.

Detroit comes back from a 22-point deficit to defeat Utah for the third time in a row.

The Detroit Pistons stunned the Utah Jazz 126-116 on Monday night, with Cade Cunningham scoring a career-high 29 points.

At Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, with the Jazz leading 54-32 in the second quarter, the Pistons rallied to erase a 22-point deficit and hand Utah its third straight loss.

Cunningham, 20, tied the game at 73-73 with a 3-pointer with 3:54 remaining in the third quarter.

The final quarter was close until guard Cory Joseph hit a 3-point jump shot with about five minutes left to give Detroit a double-digit lead, 111-101.

Saddiq Bey, a small forward for Detroit, matched Cunningham’s 29-point performance.

With 31 points, Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell led the team, while teammate Hassan Whiteside had a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds.

With nine wins and 30 losses, Detroit remains in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

With 28 wins and 13 losses, the Jazz are currently in third place in the Western Conference.

the following are the outcomes:

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 103-99.

126-116, Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons

101-98 (Overtime) Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

111-96 in favor of the New York Knicks over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Houston Rockets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 91-111.

114-108 Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

108-109 Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers