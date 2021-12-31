The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two key players ahead of a crucial game against the New York Jets.

The Steelers have lost two key players ahead of a crucial game against the Ravens.
On Monday night, when the Steelers play the Browns, their defense will be even more depleted.
After being placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list on Friday, linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive lineman Chris Wormley will be out.
Steelers Lose 2 Key Players Before Pivotal Game vs. Browns
Steelers place LB Joe Schobert and DL Chris Wormley on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Those are a significant losses for the defense.
Also placed DL Daniel Archibong on the PS/Reserve COVID-19 list.
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 31, 2021