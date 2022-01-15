The poor form of Fenerbahce continues with a 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor.

On Saturday, Fenerbahce and Fraport TAV Antalyaspor drew 1-1 in the Turkish Super Lig, continuing their poor form.

During the first half, the Istanbul club failed to register a single shot on goal, resulting in a goalless draw at the Antalya Stadium in Antalya, Turkey.

Fenerbahce took the lead in the 72nd minute thanks to Jose Sosa’s long-range free kick, but Fraport TAV Antalyaspor equalized in the 81st minute thanks to Dogukan Sinik.

Fenerbahce have only won one of their last six league games, and they currently sit fifth in the table with 33 points.

Antalyaspor are in 15th place with 23 points.