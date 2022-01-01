The pregame video of Jim Harbaugh has gone viral.

The day Michigan Wolverines fans have been waiting for has arrived, as the team takes on Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Michigan game day if head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t make the news for some reason or another.

Harbaugh’s pregame outfit was going viral even before the game started.

He was dressed in his usual khaki slacks, but he was wearing a unique pair of shoes.

As he strutted across the field before the game, the head coach was wearing cleats.

Fans, understandably, were perplexed by this.

But that wasn’t the only interesting thing Harbaugh did prior to the game.

With receiving gloves on, he was also out on the field catching passes.

Take a look at it.