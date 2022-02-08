The Premier League, EFL, and FA are all losing ground in the fight against England’s worsening pitch invader problem.

After throwing a punch at Nottingham Forest players during Sunday’s FA Cup match, a Leicester fan was given a lifetime ban by the club and arrested by police.

When a fan slams into a player on the field of play during or shortly after a game, the player has little time to react.

The footballer has no idea who the person supports, if they are cheering or yelling, if they are hugging or throwing haymakers, or if they have a weapon.

By the time the player realizes the supporter is approaching them, they will only have a few seconds to figure out if they are smiling or frowning, and if so, what colors they are wearing, if any.

Pitch invasions have become so common at Arsenal recently that the club has had to announce that anyone who tries it in the future will have their membership cancelled.

After Arsenal beat West Ham at home, one fan dashed towards manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta jumped out of the way, presumably to celebrate – but who knows.

He was adamant about not discovering the truth.

Who could blame him?

During Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool, one fan ran onto the Emirates pitch and attempted to shake goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s hand.

Two other supporters made it through the stewards and police barrier in the same game, while a third supporter was apprehended while attempting it.

During Arsenal’s win over Southampton in December, another fan managed to grab defender Takehiro Tomiyasu’s shirt.

In football, the word “supporter” is frequently used.

Supporter or fan is almost always used to describe someone who attends a football match.

However, as they begin to infiltrate the playing field, that term begins to fray.

Nottingham Forest’s players were attacked while celebrating a goal as they knocked out FA Cup holders Leicester City from the tournament. The attacker was not a Forest fan.

It’s difficult to call him a Leicester supporter, because he was only ever going to bring shame to one of the country’s nicer stories.

Arsenal’s tougher measures were announced in a statement.

