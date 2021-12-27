The Premier League has announced a record number of positive Covid cases, with 103, as the virus has forced matches to be rescheduled.

The Premier League has announced a new high for positive Covid cases, with 103, as the virus has forced matches to be rescheduled.

As a result of the increase in case numbers, a slew of games have been canceled across the country.

“Everyone’s safety is a priority, and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in response to the impact of the Omicron variant,” according to a statement released by the Premier League on Monday.

“The League has reverted to its Emergency Measures, increasing player and club staff testing to daily Lateral Flow and twice-weekly PCR tests, up from twice-weekly Lateral Flow testing previously.”

“The League can confirm that 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff between Monday, December 20 and Sunday, December 26.

“Among them, 103 new positive cases were discovered.”

“The Premier League’s COVID-19 Emergency Measures include protocols such as wearing face masks indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, and increased testing.”

“The League will continue to work with clubs to keep people safe by assisting them in mitigating COVID-19 risks within their squads.

Between Monday, December 20 and Thursday, December 23, 3,615 players and club staff received 8,936 COVID-19 tests.

There were 55 new positive tests among them.

6,250 COVID-19 tests were administered to 2,403 players and club staff between Friday, December 24 and Sunday, December 26.

A total of 48 new positive tests were found among them.

This season, the Premier League is using Lateral Flow tests, which are similar to those used in the healthcare industry, and anyone who tests positive is given a PCR test to confirm the result.

At each club, the number of ‘core’ individuals being tested has risen from 85 to 100.

“We’re also in close contact with the government, local governments, and supporter groups, and we’re ready to respond to any future changes in national or local guidance.”

“The Premier League is disclosing this aggregated data to ensure the integrity and transparency of the competition.”

“The League will not provide any specific information about clubs or individuals, and results will be made public on a weekly basis.”

With Manchester United’s visit to Newcastle on Monday, 18 of the 20 Premier League clubs were scheduled to be in action on Boxing Day before postponements.

Three games, however, have been postponed: Liverpool’s match against Leeds, Watford’s trip to Wolves, and Burnley’s match against Everton.

The match between Arsenal and Wolves was supposed to happen…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.