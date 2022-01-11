The Premier League has won a £164 million legal battle with a former Chinese broadcast partner, but they are unlikely to get a penny.

After the Chinese company reneged on the first payment of £160 million, the league cut its £490 million three-year deal with PPTV in September 2020, just before the start of the postponed 2020-2021 season.

As a result of the pandemic shutdown, PPTV claimed that the Prem had breached its contract and promised to file a counter-suit.

The Prem won a High Court hearing, and PPTV was ordered to pay £157 million plus interest and costs, for a total of £164 million.

However, with PPTV owned by the cash-strapped Suning corporation, which owns Inter Milan and was forced into a firesale last summer, Premier League executives are unlikely to receive any of the funds.

Inter had to sell key players like Achraf Hakimi to PSG, who paid £59 million for the full-back.

Romelu Lukaku, the Nerazzurri’s top scorer last season, was sold to Chelsea for a club record £97.5 million.

In May, the club hierarchy and former manager Antonio Conte, who led Inter to their first Scudetto since 2010, had a falling out over transfer decisions.

Conte resigned days after winning the Serie A title and received a compensation package worth around £6 million.

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho took a six-month break from management before joining Tottenham.

Suning’s stock was suspended in June due to debts of £5 billion, though CEO Zhang Jindong claimed last month that the company’s situation had “stabilized” and that the debt issues were being “resolved.”

