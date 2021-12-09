The Premier League is embroiled in yet another Covid feud, with enraged clubs demanding to know who will refund tickets following the latest restrictions.

PREMIER LEAGUE clubs are in a squabble with League executives over who is responsible for refunding fans who miss games due to the latest Covid restrictions.

In Downing Street, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the introduction of the government’s Plan B against the Omicron variant.

Starting on Wednesday, “vaccine passports” will be required for all sporting events with crowds of more than 10,000.

To be admitted to the game, fans must first show proof of double vaccination or a negative test within 24 hours of the game.

It’s unclear whether this means every fan will be checked or if spot tests will continue, with the government debating whether or not to delegate final decisions to local Safety Advisory Groups.

However, a number of Premier League clubs are concerned that if fans believe the restrictions are excessive, they may seek refunds on their match or season tickets.

This could become even more pressing if the government adopts a mandatory vaccination policy, as the Prime Minister suggested on Wednesday.

The clubs are urging Premier League chiefs to pay the money rather than risk another Covid cut to their funds.

The League counters that it has never been involved in ticketing matters, which have always been the responsibility of individual clubs.

League executives believe that they are not responsible for a situation that has been determined by the government, and that any financial disputes between clubs and fans should be resolved between them.

“The League has never told clubs how to do their ticketing; it has always been their business,” one source said.

“No one from the Premier League is bringing vaccine passports in, and the League will not impose any mandatory requirements.”

“In reality, the League has been working with clubs for months to ensure that everyone is ready to take the necessary steps if vaccine passports are required.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.