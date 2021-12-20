The Premier League is expected to continue because the majority of clubs want to play during the holiday season and none of them want the season to be postponed.

The Premier League is expected to continue because the majority of clubs want to play during the holiday season and none want the season to be postponed.

According to reports, Premier League matches will resume after the holidays.

The executives of the 20 clubs met on Monday to discuss whether or not the season should be halted due to an increase in Covid cases.

And the majority of the clubs wished to participate.

Omicron is still causing havoc across the country.

While the government has not yet imposed a lockdown, the Premier League has taken the lead by convening emergency talks.

A total of 14 of the 20 clubs needed to agree to the break, which would result in a round of matches being postponed.

The next set of Premier League games were scheduled for December 26-27, following the League Cup quarter-finals in midweek.

There’s also a full schedule for December 28-30 and January 1-3, leading up to the FA Cup third round the following weekend.

Six of the ten Premier League matches were postponed this weekend.

Covid outbreaks have been reported in the squads of Manchester United, Leicester City, and Aston Villa.

After testing positive on Sunday, players from Chelsea and Liverpool were forced to miss their matches.

The Premier League, however, turned down Chelsea’s request to have their match against Wolves canceled because there were enough players available to field a team – albeit with only six subs named by Thomas Tuchel.

Tottenham returned to action yesterday with a 2-2 draw against Liverpool, their first match since December 5.

At least eight players from Antonio Conte’s team tested positive for the disease earlier this month.

They have three games in hand on the top four, with Covid’s two Premier League games – including an away trip to Burnley – having been postponed due to snow.

