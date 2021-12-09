The Premier League match between Tottenham and Brighton has been rescheduled after Antonio Conte’s side was rocked by Covid.

TOTTENHAM’S Premier League match against Brighton on Sunday has been cancelled due to the club’s ongoing Covid crisis.

Spurs have had eight players and five staff members test positive for the virus, leaving Antonio Conte with only 11 fit players and a growing fixture headache for the festive season.

The Europa Conference League match against Rennes on Thursday night has been postponed by 24 hours.

“We can confirm that our Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion, scheduled for Sunday 12 December at 2pm, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon (Thursday),” Tottenham said in a statement on Thursday.

“Following advice from medical advisers, the Premier League Board decided to postpone the game, putting the health of the players and staff first.”

The game will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

“Following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff, the Club requested that the match be rescheduled.

“As with our other affected Europa Conference League match against Stade Rennais, we will provide more information to supporters as soon as it becomes available.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused to everyone at Stade Rennais and Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as their and our fans.”

“We’d also like to express our gratitude to both clubs for their patience during these trying times.”