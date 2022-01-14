The Premier League now has EIGHT of the ten most expensive international transfers in 2021, following a £1BN spend.

After a £1 billion splurge, the Premier League now has EIGHT of the ten most expensive international transfers in 2021.

The value of international deals fell another 13.6% to £3.54 billion, according to Fifa’s latest ‘Global Transfer Report’ for 2021.

That was a staggering 33.8 percent decrease from the previous pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Despite the cash crisis that afflicted the entire game, including the Premier League, Premier League clubs remained active at the top end of the market.

Last year, seven of the top ten international transfers involved Premier League clubs purchasing the players, with one involving a sale.

Chelsea’s £97 million acquisition of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan was ranked first, followed by Manchester United’s £73 million acquisition of Jadon Sancho.

Another United signing, Raphael Varane from Real Madrid for £34 million, was fourth on the list, with Amad Diallo’s initial £18 million fee coming in eighth.

Tammy Abraham’s move from Chelsea to Roma was the fifth deal involving English clubs.

Ibrahima Konate, a defender for Liverpool, is the club’s sixth signing.

The completed transfer of Martin Odegaard to Arsenal was ranked seventh, and the transfer of winger Bryan Gil to Spurs was ranked tenth.

The only two deals that did not involve Premier League clubs were the departure of Inter full-back Achraf Hakimi to PSG and Real Madrid’s signing of Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga.

This allowed Premier League and Championship clubs to spend just over £1 billion on foreign players.

This is more than any other country, accounting for 28.5 percent of global spending.

The total international transfer spend was £209 million, with French players spending the most – £469 million.

