The Premier League’s dominance of the Puskas award makes a mockery of the award’s ostensibly meritocratic nature.

The Premier League’s dominance of the Puskas award makes a mockery of its ostensibly meritocratic nature.

After Erik Lamela’s ‘rabona’ against Arsenal was named the best goal of 2021, the Premier League accounts for four of the previous five winners.

Any individual award in a team sport is fraught with controversy, but the Puskas award is without a doubt the strangest.

We can take the Ballon D’Or because it has a long history, a lot of kudos, and a lot of clout in a world where individuals are often celebrated more than teams.

It’s debatable whether the same can be said for Fifa’s The Best awards, which are essentially a rip-off and expansion of the Ballon D’Or, but its top winners appear to care.

The Puskas prize is unique.

It has no history (it was created in 2009 by the now-disgraced – and only occasionally disgraceful – Sepp Blatter), and its kudos are open to cynical interpretation.

A great player clearly makes a huge difference over the course of a season.

At best, a great goal can make a significant difference in a game.

Erik Lamela, this year’s winner, was sent off immediately, and his team lost the north London derby.

Tottenham would have traded the goal for the win if they had finished three points outside of the Europa League places.

Perhaps none of it matters.

After all, Blatter’s original goal was to honor the year’s most aesthetically significant goal.

However, it’s worth noting that Lamela, Son Heung-Min, Mohamed Salah, and Olivier Giroud have all scored goals in the Premier League.

It’s a case of back-to-back.

Puskas Award winners

Since there have been nominations from top flights on four continents in the last two years, let’s assume every Fifa nation is included (quick math: 211 nations, 16 teams per league – very rough average, 2.5 goals per game approximately 125,000).

This year’s nominations included a second-tier goal, so we’ll have to multiply that by two.

Add another 50,000 goals for women’s football (probably stingy, especially if you’ve seen Barcelona femeni this season).

Oh, and there’s also football on the international stage.

A total is a conservative estimate.

