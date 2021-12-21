The Premier League’s referee crisis is the result of VAR and a soft attitude toward abuse.

The Premier League’s referee crisis is the result of VAR and a lenient attitude toward abuse.

Following high-profile mistakes made during this weekend’s matches, the standard of Premier League refereeing is once again being debated.

There is a refereeing crisis by any reasonable standard.

Ask fans and players, and they will agree.

The referees will agree if you ask them.

County Football Associations, which are dealing with a shortage of officials at the grassroots level, will agree.

It is undeniable that a disease exists.

The root of the problem, as well as the aggravating factors, are undeniably present.

Even by Premier League standards, this was a contentious weekend, with unforgivable – and some people mean that literally – mistake after unforgivable mistake.

Another set of matches has been ruined by the mistakes of someone who should have known better.

We can forget about Alisson’s missed clearance and Ciaran Clark’s decision to let the ball bounce.

Officials bear the brunt of the blame.

The point here isn’t whether or not there has been a drop in standards, even if many hours have been spent debating that exact point.

It’s enough to have a sense that standards have slipped.

That is what gives Jurgen Klopp the authority to storm the pitch and accuse Paul Tierney of being biased.

Newcastle United can use this to file a formal complaint about refereeing decisions.

That is what allows journalists to imply favoritism for any opponent or a particular type of opponent.

This is a behavior that works.

It appeals to supporters’ tribalism, as they are more than willing to jump on a bandwagon when those in charge are in positions of power.

We all know rational people who genuinely believe – or could be persuaded to believe – that refereeing decisions are biased and/or that their club is being penalized on purpose.

It’s a two-way street when it comes to conflict.

Both the action and the reaction are important.

There will be no controversy if a referee makes a mistake but no one sees it (or, if you can believe it, people see the mistake but quickly forget about it).

Bad refereeing decisions have always existed.

What matters now is how much football matches – and I’m not talking about the experience here – mean.

