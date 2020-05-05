The president refuses to let the coronavirus task force testify before Congress after being asked to rest because of a devastating attack on the television host

Reuters

The Donald Trump government refuses to allow members of its coronavirus task force, such as Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Having Anthony Fauci testify before Congress, the House spokeswoman, Nancy Pelosi, speculates that the White House “may be afraid of the truth.”

MSNBC presenter Joe Scarborough has now told the president to “rest” after an “extraordinarily cruel” tweet he sent to the moderator on Monday to address a past tragedy and effectively indicate that he was guilty of the murder .

Trump has shown no signs of remorse and has since returned to Twitter to defend himself against lawyer and expert George Conway, who is married to his advisor Kellyanne Conway, after making an exception to an attack report he was involved in and wrote, “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her crazy loser of a man, Moonface, but it must have been really bad. “

