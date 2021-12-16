The Prince of Wales knights Sir Lewis Hamilton as his proud mother watches on days after the controversial title defeat.

At Windsor Castle, Sir Lewis Hamilton was knighted by Prince Charles, in front of his proud mother.

The award was given to the 36-year-old Formula One driver for his contributions to the sport.

His mother, Carmen Larbalestier, was present at the investiture and posed for a photo with him afterward.

Sir Lewis has won the Formula One World Championship a record-equaling seven times, narrowly missing out on a record-equaling eighth in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Hamilton, on the other hand, holds the record for most Grand Prix victories with 103.

He has now been knighted, following in the footsteps of F1 legends Sir Jackie Stewart, Sir Stirling Moss, and Sir Jack Brabham.

A year after winning his first world championship, Hamilton was awarded the MBE.

And his achievements on the track, as well as his work advocating for Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ(plus) issues in sport, have earned him even more recognition.

It’s a nice way to recover from his humiliating defeat at Yas Marina, with the Mercedes star clearly displeased with Race Director Michael Masi’s controversial decision-making.

“This has been manipulated, man,” Hamilton said to his team near the end of the race, with only four corners remaining.

When asked about being knighted, Lewis previously stated, “When I think about that honor, I think about people like my grandfather who served in the war.”

“I would never, ever refuse to entertain the Royal Family.”

I grew up in the United Kingdom and am a huge fan.

“When you grew up watching the news with everyone else, hearing your name called in the House of Lords, House of Commons, or Parliament is very surreal.”

“It’s surreal to hear that, in the midst of everything that’s going on in the world, they’ve taken the time to recognize the work that I’ve done.”

“There is no greater honor than having your country recognize you and bestow such an award upon you.”