The Pro Football Hall Of Fame has announced the 15 finalists for the class of 2022.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the top-15 finalists in the Modern-Era Player category for the Class of 2022 on Thursday.

The organization's complete list is available

DeMarcus Ware, Devin Hester, and Andre Johnson are all in their rookie seasons.

After 20 years of eligibility, Sam Mills holds the record for the longest time without being inducted.

During a meeting on Jan. 15, the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee will meet and consider each of these 15 players.

Up to five of these players may be chosen by the Selection Committee for induction into the 2022 class.

Each choice must receive at least 80% positive votes.

