The purse bid for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte has been postponed as a squabble over an 80-20 split in favor of the Gypsy King heats up.

The purse bid for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte has been postponed as a heated feud over an 80-20 split in favor of the Gypsy King escalates.

The purse bids for Tyson Fury’s Battle of Britain fight with Dillian Whyte have been postponed until January 18 due to a disagreement over the fighters’ splits.

Late last year, the WBC decided that Fury and Whyte would split the purse 80/20.

That split enraged Brixton DJ Whyte, who has already filed a lawsuit to ensure he gets a bigger piece of the pie.

Further negotiations have caused the initial purse bids on January 11 to be postponed, according to Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren.

“First and foremost, the purse bid has been pushed back by a week now,” the Queensberry Promotions boss said during an appearance on talkSPORT.

“That was done [Saturday], so the purse bid will be seven days later, so next Monday or Tuesday, I believe.”

“Obviously, they have the right to appeal the split.

Because purse bids are based on boxers’ previous earnings, I don’t think they’ll be successful.

“Tyson’s last purse with the WBC was £20 million, while Dillian Whyte’s purse was £300,000, which is why it’s split the way it is.”

“A recent instance that comes to mind is when Canelo fought his mandatory at the time, Billy Joe Saunders, but Billy had just agreed to a deal.

“He was never going to get any 45 percent of the purse because Canelo is the one who makes the most money out of the two of them.”

Whyte’s appeal of the WBC’s decision, according to Warren, will fail miserably.

“Certainly when you have a heavyweight generating the kind of money that Tyson is generating, there’s never going to be that kind of split,” he continued.

“This isn’t new; it’s been like this for at least 25 years.”

This is how most businesses operate.

“They can make their appeal; nobody would say you can’t from our perspective,” she says, “but I don’t think it will make a difference.”

Eddie Hearn, Whyte’s promoter, is adamant that the interim WBC heavyweight champion deserves more than what is currently on offer.

“There aren’t a lot of negotiations,” he told talkSPORT.

The WBC has issued an 80-20 split decision.

“We don’t agree with that and don’t believe we should accept it, so that will be challenged through the WBC, arbitration, or the legal system.”

“Until that decision is reached,…”

