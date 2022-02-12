The Qatar government, which is accused of funding Al-Qaeda, is building England’s luxury five-star hotel for the 2022 World Cup.

The Qatari government, which is accused of funding Al-Qaeda terrorists, built England’s luxury five-star hotel for the 2022 World Cup.

During this winter’s tournament, the Three Lions intend to stay at the Tivoli Souq Al-Wakra hotel.

The hotel was built with funds from Qatar’s Private Engineering Office, according to the Daily Mail.

The PEO was also named as an alleged source of secret money laundering, giving hundreds of millions of pounds to jihadists in a High Court case, according to the report.

In 2015, the hotel was built as a World Cup-specific venue.

The Mail has seen documentation that suggests it was done by Generic Engineering Technologies, a construction company.

The construction was allegedly a Qatari government contract, according to the paperwork.

On his online CV, GET project manager Nader Haddad lists PEO as his primary client.

Arena Engineering Consultants, a separate electrical engineering subcontractor, has also worked with PEO, according to the Mail.

A High Court lawsuit filed in June 2021 accused the PEO, which is overseen by the Qatari government, of funneling funds to Al-Qaeda in Syria through bogus contracts.

In the Syrian civil war, the claim accused “high-ranking members of the Qatari ruling elite” of providing funds to “actively support and facilitate” Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorists, including the jihadist Nusra Front.

All defendants, including former Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, have denied the allegations.

The stunning Souq Al-Wakra complex in England is located in the fishing village of Al Wakrah, ten miles south of Doha, Qatar’s capital city.

For logistical reasons, an FA delegation visited the resort in January, and Gareth Southgate assisted in the selection of the resort – as well as the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium as their training ground.

The luxury hotel, which costs £62-£109 per night and has a private beach, was chosen to replicate England’s relaxed atmosphere from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they reached the semi-finals.

England stars and staff could also use the on-site spa, which costs £100 for a 60-minute session and is described as “an elegant seaside stay.”

Southgate would be able to gather with his squad for pre-match briefings in the Souq Al-Wakra hotel’s meeting rooms.