The quarterback coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes an open admission about Tom Brady.

Tom Brady has reached the point in his career where it feels like every time he steps onto the field, it could be his final NFL game.

Despite this, the 44-year-old has not indicated that he will retire at the end of the 2021 season.

However, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round on Sunday, one assistant coach is contemplating whether or not this will be Brady’s final game.

Clyde Christensen, the Buccaneers’ quarterbacks coach, told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the idea of Brady hanging up his jersey for good has crossed his mind.

“I’ll be thinking, ‘Is this the last time we’ll see him?'” Christensen said.