The racism scandal in English cricket could cost grassroots clubs £2.5 million, with charities fearing negative consequences.

The governing body of English cricket will be asked to demonstrate how they are combating racism in the sport, with funding at risk if they do not ‘clean up their act.’

If the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) does not “clean up its act,” the racism scandal that has engulfed cricket could leave a £2.5 million hole in grassroots funding.

The warning comes from a report released by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee after former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq gave harrowing testimony last November.

Following Rafiq’s allegations of abuse at Yorkshire from 2008 to 2018, the DCMS select committee discovered “deep seated” racism in the game.

“The Government ensures that any future public funds for cricket are contingent on continuous, demonstrable progress in eradicating racism in both the dressing rooms and on the stands,” it recommended in its report.

The DCMS committee recommended that the ECB provide quarterly updates on its efforts to eliminate racism from the game.

The ECB and Yorkshire will be called to testify about their progress early this year, according to the committee.

The ECB receives around £2.5 million in government funding each year, which is earmarked for community and grassroots projects.

The elite level of the game is primarily supported by match fees and the sale of broadcasting rights.

The news that the ECB is facing a reduction in revenue earmarked for community cricket has alarmed charities working to increase participation among under-represented groups.

“The funds that Chance to Shine receive from the ECB are not diverted from government, however we acknowledge that a drop in income for any of our major partners poses a potential risk to our work,” a spokesman for Chance to Shine, whose work has given almost six million children the opportunity to play cricket thanks in part to the ECB, told i.

“We truly believe that our work is now more important than ever before, and we are committed to bringing communities together and inspiring children from all walks of life through cricket.”

Rafiq’s testimony, in which he claimed that his racist accusations at Yorkshire were ignored or ignored, prompted others to speak out.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

English cricket’s racism scandal could see grassroots clubs lose out on £2.5m with charities fearing impact